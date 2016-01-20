A free all-in-one business app
Mobile CRM
Manage your clients, take notes, mark for follow-up and respond to client requests while on-the-go
Calendar management
Manage your business schedule, appointments and events, all in-sync with your existing calendar
Billing & invoicing
Create and email branded invoices and track your business income with a centralized dashboard
Let clients take action online
Online scheduling
Invite clients to set appointments, book services and register for events & classes online from any device
Online payments
Let clients pay for your services online, accept any credit card or PayPal and issue branded invoices
Client portal
Keep clients engaged with a 24/7 personal client portal where they can book, reschedule, pay, fill forms, share files and more
Step up your marketing
Lead capturing
Enhance your website with an actionable widget that captures more clients and increases customer satisfaction
Your business page
Generate more interaction and revenue with a beautiful, mobile-friendly landing page to showcase your services and engage clients
Email campaigns
Create beautiful, action-driving emails to get more business & bookings from clients and prospects
“vCita is one of the smartest business decisions I have ever made. I regularly receive appointment requests, and can manage conversations with multiple people directly from my mobile.”Cyrus Khambatta, PhD
“Letting clients book appointments online saved us at least 150 hours of phone calls and coordination during tax season, and has changed how we manage our clients and our time.”Effie Bar-Caspi, LL.B
“vCita is a fundamental infrastructure for any small business, essential in managing leads and opportunities. Integrating vCita into our offering has proved a huge success.”Jennifer Bagley
“We include vCita on every new website we build for our clients, because it turbo charges engagements. vCita gives our clients a fast ROI – it’s a valuable and sustainable marketing tool!”Brandon Klayman
CHOOSE THE SUBSCRIPTION THAT’S RIGHT FOR YOU
FREEBasic experience
- Business management app (clients, calendar, billing & documents)
- LiveSite client portal (forms, files& custom actions)
- Up to 300 client records
ESSENTIALSIncludes FREE and:
- Partial plans: $12.45 / Month
- Online appointment booking & event registration
- Online payments
- Custom LiveSite domain
- Email & phone support
- Single user
BUSINESSIncludes ESSENTIALS and:
- Client text messages (SMS)
- Client tags & follow-ups
- Email marketing and SMS campaigns
- 3rd party integrations & analytics
- Free setup session, priority support
- $9.95/month for each additional user
PLATINUMIncludes BUSINESS and:
- Staff roles & permissions
- Auto-assign rules
- Custom email & SMS notifications per service
- Dedicated account manager
- 3 staff members included, $14.95/month for each additional user
