A free all-in-one business app

CRM software

Mobile CRM

Manage your clients, take notes, mark for follow-up and respond to client requests while on-the-go

Online calendar management

Calendar management

Manage your business schedule, appointments and events, all in-sync with your existing calendar

Online invoicing and payment

Billing & invoicing

Create and email branded invoices and track your business income with a centralized dashboard

Let clients take action online

Appointment scheduling software

Online scheduling

Invite clients to set appointments, book services and register for events & classes online from any device

Online payment software

Online payments

Let clients pay for your services online, accept any credit card or PayPal and issue branded invoices

Client portal

Client portal

Keep clients engaged with a 24/7 personal client portal where they can book, reschedule, pay, fill forms, share files and more

Step up your marketing

Lead capturing website widget

Lead capturing

Enhance your website with an actionable widget that captures more clients and increases customer satisfaction

Landing page builder

Your business page

Generate more interaction and revenue with a beautiful, mobile-friendly landing page to showcase your services and engage clients

Landing page builder

Email campaigns

Create beautiful, action-driving emails to get more business & bookings from clients and prospects

Simplify your client interaction - anytime, anywhere

Got questions? Let's talk! Call us at +1-855-824-8244

TRUSTED BY OVER 100,000 SMBS

“vCita is one of the smartest business decisions I have ever made. I regularly receive appointment requests, and can manage conversations with multiple people directly from my mobile.”

Cyrus Khambatta, PhD

Mangoman Nutrition and Fitness, LLC

“Letting clients book appointments online saved us at least 150 hours of phone calls and coordination during tax season, and has changed how we manage our clients and our time.”

Effie Bar-Caspi, LL.B

GPL Accounting

RELIED ON BY PARTNERS & DIRECTORIES

“vCita is a fundamental infrastructure for any small business, essential in managing leads and opportunities. Integrating vCita into our offering has proved a huge success.”

Jennifer Bagley

CEO at CI Web Group

“We include vCita on every new website we build for our clients, because it turbo charges engagements. vCita gives our clients a fast ROI – it’s a valuable and sustainable marketing tool!”

Brandon Klayman

Founder & CEO, Conscious Commerce

INTEGRATES WITH DOZENS OF PLATFORMS

vCita 3rd party integrations

Logos_google Logos_facebook Logos_paypal Logos_wordpress Logos_constantcontact Logos_wix Logos_weebly quickbooks LOGO Logos_zapier Logos_stripe

CHOOSE THE SUBSCRIPTION THAT’S RIGHT FOR YOU

FREE

Basic experience
$0/Forever
  • Business management app (clients, calendar, billing & documents)
  • LiveSite client portal (forms, files& custom actions)
  • Up to 300 client records
Start now

ESSENTIALS

Includes FREE and:
$19.90/Month
  • Partial plans: $12.45 / Month
  • Online appointment booking & event registration
  • Online payments
  • Custom LiveSite domain
  • Email & phone support
  • Single user
Start free trial

BUSINESS

Includes ESSENTIALS and:
$39.90/Month
  • Client text messages (SMS)
  • Client tags & follow-ups
  • Email marketing and SMS campaigns
  • 3rd party integrations & analytics
  • Free setup session, priority support
  • $9.95/month for each additional user
Start free trial

PLATINUM

Includes BUSINESS and:
$59.90/Month
  • Staff roles & permissions
  • Auto-assign rules
  • Custom email & SMS notifications per service
  • Dedicated account manager
  • 3 staff members included, $14.95/month for each additional user
  •  
Start free trial

